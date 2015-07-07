July 7 Lagardere SCA :

* Has filed a public buyout offer on all shares of Lagardere Active Broadcast not held by Lagardere Active, priced at 355 euros ($388.4) per share

* This price represents a premium of 12.3 percent on the final share price (Monday, June 29)

* The offer covers 8229 shares, leading to a maximum acquisition cost, excluding expenses and fees, of around 2.9 million euros for Lagardere Active

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)