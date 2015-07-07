BRIEF-Writers Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
July 7 Parmalat SpA :
* Says subscribed and fully paid up share capital increased by 478,631 euros ($523,575) to 1,835,582,979 euros due to exercise of 478,631 warrants
Source text: bit.ly/1fknGLQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
May 2 Hollywood writers reached a tentative deal with representatives of movie and television studios on a new contract early on Tuesday, averting a strike that could have blacked out talk shows and soap operas, media reported.