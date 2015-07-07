BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit to invest in Partners Innovation Fund II
* Says unit signs agreement to invest $15 million in Partners Innovation Fund II L.P.
July 7 BB Biotech AG :
* Earns after-tax profits of 717 million Swiss francs ($756.4 million) in the first half-year 2015
* Previous year's H1 profit was 261 million Swiss francs
($1 = 0.9479 Swiss francs)
* OTSUKA AND LUNDBECK ANNOUNCE IMPROVEMENT OF AGITATION SYMPTOMS RELATED TO ALZHEIMER’S-TYPE DEMENTIA FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH BREXPIPRAZOLE RELATIVE TO PLACEBO