July 7 Biocorp Production SA :

* Raises 8.9 million euros ($9.7 million) in its IPO on Alternext Paris

* Offer share price is 9.25 euros per share

* Extension clause subscribed at more than 70 pct

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)