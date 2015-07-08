MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* 17 new lettings (34,900 sqft) signed generating annual rent of 2.4 million stg
* Low vacancy rate of 2.4 pct (March 31, 2015: 2.0 pct), low average office rent passing of 46.40 stg per sqft
* Total capex to come at committed and near-term development schemes of 514.1 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)