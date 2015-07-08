Canada's Magna International posts 19 pct rise in profit
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.
July 8 Snai Spa :
* Signs rent and further acquisition contract with SIS Srl (in liquidation), comprising 55 gaming venues in different Italian regions
* The acquisition of SIS Srl will take place once bankruptcy proceedings are approved by the Court in Rome
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.