LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Buys El Rosal Retail SLU, owner of shopping center El Rosal in Leon, for 87.5 million euros ($96.36 million)
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)