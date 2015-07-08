MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon's rights issue oversubscribed
* Says preliminary results for rights issue indicate that a total of 336,481,437 shares were subscribed for in rights issue, representing about 113.42 pct of 296,664,209 new shares offered
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)