BRIEF-Balder Q1 rental income up at SEK 1.45 billion
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
July 8 Independent Oil and Gas Plc
* Long term financing is expected to be split between equity and debt with significant majority being debt.
* Potential funder is expected to subscribe for up to 30,012,610 ordinary shares of 1p each
* This would equate to gross proceeds of approximately £7.1m in cash for an equity stake of up to 29.9%
* Debt facility is expected to be completed approximately two months after equity funding and is expected to be available in two tranches
* Is in discussions regarding a contract for a semi-submersible drilling rig to drill Skipper commitment well
* Skipper commitment well is expected to be drilled in mid-2016 Further company coverage:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Shareholders grill bank over HBOS scandal (Adds details, HBOS case)