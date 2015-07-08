BRIEF-Amsterdam Commodities issues 372,734 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* AMSTERDAM COMMODITIES NV ISSUES 357,734 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOLLOWING PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND 15,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES SHARES FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF OPTION
July 8 Beneteau SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 383 million euros ($424 million), up by 24.2 percent on a reported basis and up by 13.7 percent like-for-like and at constant exchange rates
* Says it is possible to confirm the full-year forecasts for 2014-15: over 10 percent growth for the boat business and a slightly higher-than-forecast contraction for the housing business


