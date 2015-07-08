BRIEF-Sichuan Languang Development's units acquire land sites worth 1.3 bln yuan
* Says its units acquire land sites worth a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($188.37 million)
July 8 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Acquires AXS Medical
* AXS Medical is a Bordeaux based company developping medical devices for the assessment and monitoring of deformations of the spine by 3D modeling
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its units acquire land sites worth a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($188.37 million)
* Q1 revenue $24,000 Source text : (http://bit.ly/2q84ebK) Further company coverage: