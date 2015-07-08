BRIEF-Sichuan Languang Development's units acquire land sites worth 1.3 bln yuan
* Says its units acquire land sites worth a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($188.37 million)
July 8 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Reports no income from activities in Q2 2015
* Net use of cash for operational and investing activities amounts to 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) for Q2 and 6.4 million for H1 of 2015
* Says the cash position was 34.0 million euros at end of Q1 2015 and 37.0 million euros at end of 2014
* Says Q2 2015 ended with a cash balance of 30.6 million euros
* Q1 revenue $24,000