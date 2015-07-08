UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
July 8 Affine RE SA :
* Affine signs for an office building at Porte de Clichy
* Commitment to sell is to buy off-plan a 1,535 square meter office building in Clichy-la-Garenne from property developer Préférence Home for sum of 8 million euros ($8.8 million)(including transfer taxes)
* Building is currently on market and will be delivered in Q2 of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1JPnVLI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review