July 8 Affine RE SA :

* Affine signs for an office building at Porte de Clichy

* Commitment to sell is to buy off-plan a 1,535 square meter office building in Clichy-la-Garenne from property developer Préférence Home for sum of 8 million euros ($8.8 million)(including transfer taxes)

* Building is currently on market and will be delivered in Q2 of 2016