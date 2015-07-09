BRIEF-Denizli Cam Q1 net loss widens to 1.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira ($510,826.69) versus loss of 840,056 lira year ago
July 9 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* Q1 group's revenue declined by 5.3 pct in the first three months, to 612.7 million euros
* Q1 EBIT, at 31.6 million euros, was down significantly, with a decline of 40.3 pct from the prior year's first quarter
* Q1 profit for the period was 21.6 million euros (Q1 of prior year: 39.2 million euros)
* Maintains its forecast of a significant decrease in EBIT for the full year 2015/16
* Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales volume at 26,932 units, decreasing 7.9 percent from the 29,236 vehicles sold during the same month last year