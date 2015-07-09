July 9 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Q1 group's revenue declined by 5.3 pct in the first three months, to 612.7 million euros

* Q1 EBIT, at 31.6 million euros, was down significantly, with a decline of 40.3 pct from the prior year's first quarter

* Q1 profit for the period was 21.6 million euros (Q1 of prior year: 39.2 million euros)

* Maintains its forecast of a significant decrease in EBIT for the full year 2015/16