UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Decentralised procedure for Carofertin successful
* Shortly the respective national marketing authorizations are expected
* Expects first revenues in targeted countries in financial year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 2 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were closer to agreeing on a reworked bill to overhaul the nation's healthcare system but still lacked the votes to pass it, as President Donald Trump pressed lawmakers for a vote.