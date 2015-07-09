UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Euronext:
* Total number of shares allocated within the Biophytis IPO offer: 1,672,500 new shares
* Offering share price for the Biophytis IPO offer: 6.0 euros ($6.63)
* Total number of Biophytis shares admitted to trading: 5,442,135 shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
WASHINGTON, May 2 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were closer to agreeing on a reworked bill to overhaul the nation's healthcare system but still lacked the votes to pass it, as President Donald Trump pressed lawmakers for a vote.