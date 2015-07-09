BRIEF-Writers Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
July 9 MSC Konsult AB :
* Shareholders propose name change to MSC Group AB
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)