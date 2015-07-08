July 8 Stentys SA :

* Reports 40 percent increase in revenue in Q2 2015, to 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) from 1.1 million euros year-on-year

* H1 revenue is 2.6 million euros versus 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Says that the launch of the Xposition line is progressing as planned and the company consequently remains confident that the technology's adoption will continue and their growth will accelerate

