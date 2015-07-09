UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Theraclion SA :
* Receives an additional financing of 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) from Bpifrance's "industrial strategic innovation" program
* Has obtained new funding following achievement of fifth milestone (out of seven) of its TUCE project which is being run in collaboration with Supersonic Imagine
* This financial backing of 1.1 million euros, in form of a repayable advance from Bpifrance was next step after progress made last year and payment of 900,000 euros
* This tranche was unlocked following european clinical trial success and launch of a US fibroadenoma study Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 2 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were closer to agreeing on a reworked bill to overhaul the nation's healthcare system but still lacked the votes to pass it, as President Donald Trump pressed lawmakers for a vote.