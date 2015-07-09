July 9 Theraclion SA :

* Receives an additional financing of 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) from Bpifrance's "industrial strategic innovation" program

* Has obtained new funding following achievement of fifth milestone (out of seven) of its TUCE project which is being run in collaboration with Supersonic Imagine

* This financial backing of 1.1 million euros, in form of a repayable advance from Bpifrance was next step after progress made last year and payment of 900,000 euros

* This tranche was unlocked following european clinical trial success and launch of a US fibroadenoma study Source text for Eikon:

