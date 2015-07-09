July 9 Spirent Communications Plc
* Half year 2015 update
* Announces following trading update for half year ended 30
June 2015
* Order intake in Q2 was up 10 percent over same period last
year at approximately $127.0 million, exceeding board's
expectations (Q2 2014: $115.3 million)
* Revenue growth of 12 percent over same period in 2014 to
around $122.0 million (Q2 2014: $109.1 million), was slightly
below our expectations
* Revenue impacted by orders received too late in quarter to
be converted into revenue
* All business segments reported growth in revenue over same
period last year
* For first half year 2015 order intake was around $226.0
million and revenue was about $218.0 million (H1 2014 $217.1
million and $221.0 million respectively)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: