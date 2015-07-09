July 9 Spirent Communications Plc

* Half year 2015 update

* Announces following trading update for half year ended 30 June 2015

* Order intake in Q2 was up 10 percent over same period last year at approximately $127.0 million, exceeding board's expectations (Q2 2014: $115.3 million)

* Revenue growth of 12 percent over same period in 2014 to around $122.0 million (Q2 2014: $109.1 million), was slightly below our expectations

* Revenue impacted by orders received too late in quarter to be converted into revenue

* All business segments reported growth in revenue over same period last year

* For first half year 2015 order intake was around $226.0 million and revenue was about $218.0 million (H1 2014 $217.1 million and $221.0 million respectively)