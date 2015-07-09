July 9 Ip Group Plc
* New 30 mlm stg debt facility
* IP Group Plc - secures 30 mln stg, 8-year debt facility
from European Investment Bank
* Facility will be disbursed in two tranches and group
intends to draw down first tranche shortly
* Provides IP Group with an additional source of long-term
capital and represents an evolution in group's capital structure
to support its future growth and development
* Will use proceeds to continue to fund UK niversity
spin-out companies as they develop and mature
