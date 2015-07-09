July 9 IQE Plc
* IQE and Cardiff University establish a joint venture
* Joint venture to lead development and commercialization of
compound semiconductor technologies in europe
* JV will be jointly owned and jointly controlled by Cardiff
University and IQE Plc
* IQE will contribute equipment with a market value of 12
mln stg, which will be matched by a 12 mln stg cash contribution
from Cardiff University
* Will also license certain intellectual property to JV
* JV will be established effective from 1 August 2015, which
will create a non-cash exceptional gain of approximately 4.7 mln
stg in IQE's accounts
* On that date, IQE will receive and recognise revenue of 2
mln stg relating to IP license
* Both partners see very significant benefits accruing from
JV.
