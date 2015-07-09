UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Spineway SAS :
* H1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.11 million), up 6.6 pct
* Confirms target of 2 digits growth for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1NUO1eN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
WASHINGTON, May 2 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were closer to agreeing on a reworked bill to overhaul the nation's healthcare system but still lacked the votes to pass it, as President Donald Trump pressed lawmakers for a vote.