July 9 Plus500 Ltd :
* Trading update for six months ended June 30, 2015
* Revenues in Q2 were lower than same quarter last year due
to a combination of quieter markets and temporary suspension of
trading activity in plus500 UK business
* Second skilled person's final report on plus500 UK's
existing customers was issued to FCA on July 3
* This covered reviews of a sample of trades and other
transactions in a number of areas, all of which received
satisfactory results
* Overall conclusion of sample test was that there was no
indication that UK company had breached requirement 2(i) of
second VREQ that was agreed with FCA
* Report made some recommendations on areas for further
improvements identified in review, each of which have been taken
into consideration in revision of UK company's financial crime
policies and procedures
* Will continue to invest in acquiring new customers for its
future growth
* Now expects that revenue for 2015 will be similar to that
achieved in 2014 but board still expect margins to be
significantly lower
* Plus500 group continues to be subject of a high level of
regulatory scrutiny
