July 9 John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd
* Notes chancellor's statement in budget in relation to
removal of climate change levy exemption for renewable
electricity
* Impact of this measure is that certain assets held by JLEN
will no longer receive additional revenue from levy exemption
certificates
* Also note statement in budget regarding reduction in
corporation tax rate to 19 pct in 2017 and 18 pct in 2020
* Net impact of these changes on company's NAV as at 31
March 2015 is estimated to be a reduction of approximately 0.6
pence per share
* Dividend target remains unchanged, being 6.054 pence per
share for year to 31 March 2016
