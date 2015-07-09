July 9 John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd

* Notes chancellor's statement in budget in relation to removal of climate change levy exemption for renewable electricity

* Impact of this measure is that certain assets held by JLEN will no longer receive additional revenue from levy exemption certificates

* Also note statement in budget regarding reduction in corporation tax rate to 19 pct in 2017 and 18 pct in 2020

* Net impact of these changes on company's NAV as at 31 March 2015 is estimated to be a reduction of approximately 0.6 pence per share

* Dividend target remains unchanged, being 6.054 pence per share for year to 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: