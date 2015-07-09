July 9 Astrazeneca Plc

* Agreement with Tillotts on Entocort

* Entered into an agreement with Tillotts Pharma AG, part of Zeria Group, for divestment of global rights, outside US, to Entocort

* Tillotts will pay AstraZeneca $215 million upon completion of transaction to acquire rights to sell and develop Entocort capsules and Enema formulations outside US

* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities

* Transaction is expected to complete in second half of 2015, subject to customary closing conditions, and it does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2015.