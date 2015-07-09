UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* Financial and Capital Market Commission Council (FCMC) decided to allow SIA CAPITAL HOLDING to announce final takeover bid of Rigas farmaceitiska fabrika shares Source text - bit.ly/1HkmMoz
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
WASHINGTON, May 2 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were closer to agreeing on a reworked bill to overhaul the nation's healthcare system but still lacked the votes to pass it, as President Donald Trump pressed lawmakers for a vote.