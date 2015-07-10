July 10 Orexo
* Q2 earnings after tax were SEK -84.6 million vs year-ago
50.2 million
* Q2 total net revenues amounted to SEK 126.5 million vs
year-ago 117.3 million
* Mean forecast for Orexo was Q2 revenues SEK 153 million,
earnings after tax SEK -33.3 million - Reuters poll
* Says "second quarter has not met our ambitions of
continuous growth in the overall market share of Zubsolv"
* Says overall market for Zubsolv has shown limited dynamics
during Q2
* Says total market shares between competing products have
only moved marginally
* Says in an effort to further catalyze sales of Zubsolv, we
have made changes in commercial leadership structure during Q2
* Says we believe these changes will improve performance
this year based on enhanced agility
* Says confident will see good progress in second half of
2015
