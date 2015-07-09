July 9 Lewis Group Ltd

* Lewis Group referred to National Consumer Tribunal

* National credit regulator has referred two of Lewis Group's operating subsidiaries, Lewis Stores and Monarch Insurance Company Limited, to National Consumer Tribunal

* Referral relates to 3 cases of sale of retrenchment cover to pensioners and self-employed consumers, or sale of disability cover to pensioners under credit life insurance contracts

* NCR has requested tribunal to order refunds to customers impacted by sale of these insurance products, to undertake audit and to impose administrative fine of r10 million