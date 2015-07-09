US STOCKS-Wall St modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 9 Arkema SA :
* Arkema and Hydro-Quebec set up a joint laboratory for lithium-ion batteries
* Collaboration is between Arkema and SCE France, a subsidiary of Hydro-Quebec
Source text: bit.ly/1J6cFVD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales volume at 26,932 units, decreasing 7.9 percent from the 29,236 vehicles sold during the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: