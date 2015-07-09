BRIEF-Tek-Art Insaat Q1 net loss widens to 3.1 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 3.1 million lira ($879,757.07) versus net loss of 142,157 lira year ago
July 9 SEB SA :
* Reaches an agreement with funds advised by Triton to purchase 100 percent of shares of the OBH Nordica group, company operating in the small domestic appliance (SDA) industry in Scandinavia
* Closing is expected to take place at end of August
