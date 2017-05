July 10 NEL ASA :

* Says unit H2 Logic A/S and Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. to collaborate on hydrogen fueling for Japan

* Agreement includes technology transfer and adaption of H2Station CAR-100 product for Japanese market with aim to achieve first station in operation during 2016

* Says H2 Logic A/S will license CAR-100 technology to Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha and assist in adapting design for use in Japan

