July 10 Klovern

* Jan-June income increased by 10 per cent to sek 1,346 million (1,222).

* Jan-June profit from property management increased by 35 per cent to sek 498 million (369)

* Jan-June net profit amounted to sek 1,102 million (671), corresponding to sek 1.02 (0.63) per ordinary share