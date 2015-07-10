UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
July 10 Anadolu Efes :
* Q2 consolidated sales volume down 6.2 percent to 25.7 mhl versus year ago
* Q2 beer sales volume down 20.8 percent to 6.2 mhl versus year ago
* Q2 soft drink sales volume down 0.3 percent to 343.1 m u/c versus year ago
* Unresolved geo-political issues in Ukraine, political issues in Moldova and consumer demand weakness in Kazakhstan continued to put pressure on beer demand
* International beer volumes were reported at 4.4 mhl in Q2 leading to 7.6 mhl in H1, down 20.0 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 6 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.