UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
July 10 Sapec SA :
* Subsidiaries Sapec Agro and Tradecorp receive a loan of 25 million euros ($27.84 million) for their research, development and innovation (RDI) programs
* Loan is funded by the European Investment Bank
Source text: bit.ly/1LWqJGl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 6 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.