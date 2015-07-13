July 13 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* German Kartellamt greenlights acquisition of three BASF sites

* German antitrust authorities (Bundeskartellamt) have now disclosed that it has no reservations concerning the acquisition of three BASF sites by the Siegfried Group

* Expects the agreement to be finalized at the beginning of the fourth quarter