Merck's revenue rises 1.3 pct
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
July 13 Siegfried Holding Ltd :
* German Kartellamt greenlights acquisition of three BASF sites
* German antitrust authorities (Bundeskartellamt) have now disclosed that it has no reservations concerning the acquisition of three BASF sites by the Siegfried Group
* Expects the agreement to be finalized at the beginning of the fourth quarter Source text: bit.ly/1USZTmj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
* Says company owner offers to buy 133.6 million shares at 14.50 yuan per share in order to strengthen its control over the company