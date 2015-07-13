Merck's revenue rises 1.3 pct
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
July 13 Lifewatch AG :
* Signs agreement to bring its cardiac monitoring business to Turkish market
* Announce signing of agreement to bring its cardiac monitoring business to Turkish market
* Will establish a joint venture with a group of well-established Turkish entrepreneurs to introduce its cardiac monitoring services to Turkish market
* Joint venture will set-up necessary infrastructure over next few months and expects to begin sales activities in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says company owner offers to buy 133.6 million shares at 14.50 yuan per share in order to strengthen its control over the company