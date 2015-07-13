July 13 Lifewatch AG :

* Announce signing of agreement to bring its cardiac monitoring business to Turkish market

* Will establish a joint venture with a group of well-established Turkish entrepreneurs to introduce its cardiac monitoring services to Turkish market

* Joint venture will set-up necessary infrastructure over next few months and expects to begin sales activities in early 2016