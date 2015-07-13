BRIEF-Park Electrochemical posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.13/shr
* Park Electrochemical Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
July 13 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Chairman of Sunrise, Dominik Koechlin, has passed away on July 12
* Board of directors has appointed Lorne Somerville as new chairman for remaining term of office until next ordinary general meeting Source text: bit.ly/1IUufAb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has got permission from South Korean authorities to domestically test a driverless vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software, as the tech giant aims to muscle into the automotive industry in search of a new growth driver.