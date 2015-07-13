July 13 Anchor Group Ltd :

* Earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to be in a range of 19 to 21 cents

* Adjusted HEPS for six months ended 30 June, 2015 will also range between 19 and 21 cents per share, representing an increase of between 38 pct and 58 pct compared to prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)