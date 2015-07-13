BlackRock leads Q1 fund sales in Europe - Lipper
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
July 13 Anchor Group Ltd :
* Earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to be in a range of 19 to 21 cents
* Adjusted HEPS for six months ended 30 June, 2015 will also range between 19 and 21 cents per share, representing an increase of between 38 pct and 58 pct compared to prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).