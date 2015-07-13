Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 13 Electrolux AB
* JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings inc. raises stake in Electrolux to 5.05 percent of votes, Swedish FSA says in statement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).