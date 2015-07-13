July 13 Max Petroleum Plc :

* AGR Energy to invest $13.8 million in Max Petroleum

* As part of subscription, AGR Energy will provide an unsecured convertible loan of $2.0 million

* Subscription will provide working capital to company to alleviate its severe immediate financial stress

* AGR Energy will hold 63.8 pct of enlarged issued share capital immediately following completion of subscription

* Loan is conditional upon appointments of Kanat Assaubayev to company's board as an executive director (co-chairman)

* Subscription will provide working capital to company to alleviate its severe immediate financial stress

* Admission of company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM will remain suspended until further notice

* Further significant financing will be required in mid and longer term to reestablish going concern status and viability of business

* Loan is conditional upon appointment of Aidar Assaubayev as CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)