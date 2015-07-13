July 13 Max Petroleum Plc :
* AGR Energy to invest $13.8 million in Max Petroleum
* As part of subscription, AGR Energy will provide an
unsecured convertible loan of $2.0 million
* Subscription will provide working capital to company to
alleviate its severe immediate financial stress
* AGR Energy will hold 63.8 pct of enlarged issued share
capital immediately following completion of subscription
* Loan is conditional upon appointments of Kanat Assaubayev
to company's board as an executive director (co-chairman)
* Admission of company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM
will remain suspended until further notice
* Further significant financing will be required in mid and
longer term to reestablish going concern status and viability of
business
* Loan is conditional upon appointment of Aidar Assaubayev
as CEO of company
