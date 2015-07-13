By Edward Taylor
July 13
July 13 Ultrasonic AG
* Ultrasonic AG: Qingyong Wu dismissed in China; switch to
the General Standard
* Hansjörg plaggemars appointed to supervisory board
* Says Qingyong Wu dismissed as director in Hong Kong and
legal representative in China
* Says switch to General Standard on Frankfurt Stock
Exchange
* Says has revoked appointment of Qingyong Wu as director in
Hong Kong and legal representative of chinese operating
subsidiary
* Says aim is to force disclosure of reliable information,
which has not yet been made available
* Ultrasonic AG has not been able to meet its reporting
obligations due to lack of information from chinese subsidiaries
