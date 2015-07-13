July 13 Citycon Oyj :

* Says all offered 296,664,209 shares were subscribed for in Citycon's rights issue ended on July 7

* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, were about 604 million euros ($669.05 million)

* Adjusts EPRA EPS (basic) outlook based on rights issue

* Forecasts that its EPRA EPS (basic) will be 0.155-0.175 euro in 2015 against earlier guidance of 0.175-0.195 euro

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)