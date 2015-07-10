July 10 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Approves capital increase through the issue of new shares at nominal value of 0.30 euro per share

* Amount of capital increase to determine, depending on the difference between the nominal value and the issue price of the shares

* New shares to be subscribed by Ademir Castilho Piqueira and Roberto Takashi Araki

* Share capital to be done within a space of one year counting from July 10, 2015

