BlackRock leads Q1 fund sales in Europe - Lipper
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
July 13 Catena AB :
* Q2 property income 113 million Swedish crowns ($13.38 million) versus 111.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profit from asset management 57.7 million crowns versus 59.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating surplus 87.2 million crowns versus 89.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4454 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).