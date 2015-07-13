BlackRock leads Q1 fund sales in Europe - Lipper
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
DeA Capital SpA
* The Turkish Competiton Board has informed that it has approved the share purchase agreement between Moonlight Capital SA, the sole owner of Migros Ticaret AS main shareholder MH Perakendecilik, and Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) for the purpose of the indirect acquisition of 40.25 percent of Migros shares by AEH, at the price of 26 TRY ($9.76) per share
* DeA Capital owns about 17 percent of Kenan Investments SA, a company that currently indirectly controls, through Moonlight Capital SA, an 80.5 percent stake in Migros Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6630 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).