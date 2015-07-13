BlackRock leads Q1 fund sales in Europe - Lipper
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
July 13 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Heathrow traffic and business commentary june 2015
* A record 6.68 million passengers (+1.1% on june 2014) travelled through heathrow on 40,626 flights in june 2015,
* Within emerging markets, passenger volumes were particularly strong to mexico which was up 23.6%, china up 15.2% and turkey up 3.4%
* Larger, quieter aircraft continued to be a driver for passenger growth at heathrow. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).