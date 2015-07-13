July 13 Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Heathrow traffic and business commentary june 2015

* A record 6.68 million passengers (+1.1% on june 2014) travelled through heathrow on 40,626 flights in june 2015,

* Within emerging markets, passenger volumes were particularly strong to mexico which was up 23.6%, china up 15.2% and turkey up 3.4%

* Larger, quieter aircraft continued to be a driver for passenger growth at heathrow. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: