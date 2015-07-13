BRIEF-Rowan Companies qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $374.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $357.6 million
July 13 Arris Group Inc
* Expect Pace Plc acquisition to help counter some of these industry conditions as a result of anticipated synergies and a more diversified customer base and product portfolio
* Combination is proceeding as expected, with regulatory approvals recently received from both Germany and South Africa
* Continue to anticipate closing combination in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PIC.L ARRS.O]
* Q1 revenue $122.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $121.8 million