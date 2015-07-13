July 13 Arris Group Inc

* Expect Pace Plc acquisition to help counter some of these industry conditions as a result of anticipated synergies and a more diversified customer base and product portfolio

* Combination is proceeding as expected, with regulatory approvals recently received from both Germany and South Africa

* Combination is proceeding as expected, with regulatory approvals recently received from both Germany and South Africa

* Continue to anticipate closing combination in Q4 of 2015