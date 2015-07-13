BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
July 13 International Personal Finance Plc
* IPF notes recently proposed revisions to draft total cost of credit amendment law in Poland
* Is reviewing draft legislation to assess whether its product structure will be affected by proposed cap.
* Proactively developing an alternative product structure to mitigate any adverse financial impact to greatest extent possible.
* If legislation is enacted as currently drafted, believes that all non-interest costs related to consumer loan agreement may be subject to cap. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.