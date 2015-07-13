July 13 Recipharm publ AB :

* Secures additional bank financing for continued growth

* Says has entered a new five-year 1.5 billion Swedish crowns term loan facility with DNB, Handelsbanken and Swedbank

* Says total bank loan facilities from this group of banks then amounts to 3.0 billion crowns

